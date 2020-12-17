Clouds clear for a brighter tomorrow

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lingering clouds and chilly 40s this afternoon. Gradual clearing and cold through the evening. Tonight lows drop to and slightly below freezing for a cold frosty start Friday. Abundant sunshine tomorrow but still a bit chilly with highs low-mid 50s.
Into the weekend, freezing temperatures low 30s Saturday morning give way to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Ahead of the next cold front, increasing clouds Saturday into Sunday followed by isolated to scattered showers and milder mid 60s. Rain extends into early Monday.
Not only drier but milder as the holiday week gets underway. Highs top low-mid 60s while lows drop into the low-mid 40s through midweek.
Into the holiday period, rain returns Christmas Eve and quickly moves out for a dry Christmas Day.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.