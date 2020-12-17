Bethel AME to host turkey giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel AME Church will host a turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22, starting at 10 a.m.
Church officials said they will be handing out 150 turkeys to families.
The giveaway is on a first come, first serve basis.
The church is located near the Albany Civic Center. Participants will need to drive onto the church campus from West Highland Avenue and make a left turn into the church’s parking lot.
Participants are also asked to wear masks.
