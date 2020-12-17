Bethel AME to host turkey giveaway

Bethel AME Church
By Kim McCullough | December 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:49 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel AME Church will host a turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22, starting at 10 a.m.

Church officials said they will be handing out 150 turkeys to families.

The giveaway is on a first come, first serve basis.

The church is located near the Albany Civic Center. Participants will need to drive onto the church campus from West Highland Avenue and make a left turn into the church’s parking lot.

Participants are also asked to wear masks.

