Around 200 attend annual Cairo Boys & Girls Club fundraiser
By Bobby Poitevint | December 17, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 11:58 PM

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -A Major League baseball player was at a Cairo classic Thursday night to help keep programs alive for kids in Grady County.

The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club’s 2020 Diamond Affair wrapped up that evening.

It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser each year.

Emerson Hancock, who is a ball player for the Seattle Mariners, was in attendance.
Between a raffle and the opportunity to buy tables, officials said the night was a success.

They said fundraisers like this keep various programs funded.

“Tonight’s event was amazing,” Charles Renaud, board member, said. “Obviously, it was on a smaller scale because of COVID. We socially distanced, we masked, had fewer people at the table but it was still extremely well attended.”

He believes around 200 people showed up.

One of them being Emerson Hancock.

The 21-year-old has Grady County roots because he attended Cairo High School.

The fundraising event took place at the Grady Cultural Center.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.