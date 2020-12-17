Around 200 attend annual Cairo Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -A Major League baseball player was at a Cairo classic Thursday night to help keep programs alive for kids in Grady County.
The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club’s 2020 Diamond Affair wrapped up that evening.
It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser each year.
Between a raffle and the opportunity to buy tables, officials said the night was a success.
They said fundraisers like this keep various programs funded.
“Tonight’s event was amazing,” Charles Renaud, board member, said. “Obviously, it was on a smaller scale because of COVID. We socially distanced, we masked, had fewer people at the table but it was still extremely well attended.”
He believes around 200 people showed up.
One of them being Emerson Hancock.
Hancock is currently a ball player for the Seattle Mariners.
The 21-year-old has Grady County roots because he attended Cairo High School.
The fundraising event took place at the Grady Cultural Center.
