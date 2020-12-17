APD searching for robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man that robbed a woman on Dec. 8, according to the department.
Police said an unidentified man was helping a 62-year-old woman with her bags at Dollar General on the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe when he took her purse.
The victim suffered several bruises on her face and legs, according to police.
Police said the man is known to hang out at Dollar General asking for cigarettes and taking customers’ bags to their car.
If anyone is familiar with the man or has any information that can help investigators, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 431-TIPS or the Albany Police Department (229) 413-2100.
