4 years later: Balloon release held for Albany shooting victim Justin King

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Time does not heal all wounds for one Albany mother as the four year anniversary of her son’s death came and went as she continues to wait for justice.
Justin King was shot and killed in 2016 on the railroad tracks along East Broad Avenue.
An annual balloon release was held in his honor Friday on the four-year anniversary of his death.
Twenty-eight balloons were released marking what would have been King’s 28th birthday.
Four years later and his mother and stepfather are still heartbroken over his death.
“That was my only child. I’ll never be a grandmother, I’ll never see my son walk down the aisle. It’s just so sad he was 24-years-old,” said Pamela King Davis, Justin’s mother.
Two men have been charged in King’s death.
Cordarrius Clay was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years, for shooting and killing the 24-year-old victim.
Jamale Moore was charged with murder in the case and the District Attorney says he is still considering the death penalty as Moore awaits trial.
