Worth Co. sees high early voter turnout for runoff election

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Board of Elections officials said they had a higher than normal turnout for early voting in a runoff election.
Early voting kicked off on Monday.
They had 370 people cast their ballot that first day.
That’s less than one percent of the 14,000 registered voters in Worth County.
“For early voting, it’s very good for a runoff, very good. We’re used to having like 40 or 50 people come in for a run-off,” said Virginia Andrews, the Worth County Board of Elections and Registrations vice chair.
Officials said the day ran smoothly, with no issues with machines or at the polls and that voters only waited a few minutes to cast their ballot.
If you’re a voter in Worth County, remember, you can only vote during the early voting period at the registration office located inside the courthouse.
