Voices of COVID-19, Episode 15: Phoebe; Between a vaccine and another surge in cases

Host Krista Monk spoke with Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner. The two discussed what it’s been like for the hospital as it tries to prepare to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and offer shots to the community while also battling another surge in cases. While the prospect of a vaccine is a dash of hope, the community has to work together so it doesn’t see the same number of cases it did earlier this year. So, how are Steiner and his staff handling all of this?