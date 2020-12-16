Voices of COVID-19, Episode 15: Phoebe; Between a vaccine and another surge in cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
Host Krista Monk spoke with Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner. The two discussed what it’s been like for the hospital as it tries to prepare to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and offer shots to the community while also battling another surge in cases. While the prospect of a vaccine is a dash of hope, the community has to work together so it doesn’t see the same number of cases it did earlier this year. So, how are Steiner and his staff handling all of this?
Listen to the 15th episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
