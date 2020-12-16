Verdict reached in Eldorado store clerk killing trial

Caleb Day was found guilty on numerous counts Wednesday. (Source: Tift County Jail)
By WALB News Team | December 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:56 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached for one of three people charged in connection to the 2018 shooting death of an Eldorado store clerk.

Caleb Day was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Wednesday.

Day was indicted in September 2018 on charges stemming from the shooting death of Akhtar Perveez.

Sentencing was discontinued to Friday.

Nathaniel Day and Alexis McCrary were also indicted in connection to Perveez’s death.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

