Updates begin for Weston park in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Construction is underway in one of Thomasville’s historic neighborhoods.
Francis Weston Park will be getting a few new improvements beginning Monday.
The park is now closed to the public until the spring.
The engineering and planning departments have been working together since 2017 to bring this $440,000 vision to life.
A brand new walking trail, a resurfaced basketball court, and a parking lot.
Construction Project Manager with the city Jimmie Montgomery said on Tuesday, they already started to make way for the new renovations.
“They actually started yesterday removing the wood bollards and asphalt for the parking lot improvements and well as the trail and sidewalk improvements,” said Montgomery.
The walking trail will be three-quarters of a mile with pedestrian lighting there, at the new parking lot and the pavilion.
They’re also adding automatic locks on the bathroom doors, similar to what’s in place at the amphitheater.
“We’re upgrading the basketball court, resurfacing it. Basketball goals and backboard all cleaned up and making sure those are ready,” said Montgomery.
The planning and engineering departments held a planning meeting in 2017.
The public was included as they all went to the park to hear the improvement plans and told the departments what they want to see.
One of those included the new walking trail.
“The engineering department and the planning department work closely together to try to bring those visions that the planning department or the community have to bring them to fruition,” explained Montgomery.
Montgomery said there are a lot of calculations that go into making sure the city and community are pleased with the end result.
For safety, the city asks the public to refrain from using the park until it’s completed.
They plan to be done in April 2021.
