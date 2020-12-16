Tift Regional Medical Center expects COVID-19 vaccine within the week

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) said it is ready to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives.
“We feel confident that we’ll be ready to distribute it,” said Southwell Health’s COO Alex Le.
Southwell Health and TRMC leaders are hopeful they will start distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within the next week.
They believe it will work to combat the coronavirus.
“I do. Everything that I’ve read, I believe it’s shown to be 95 percent effective,” said Le.
They currently have 38 COVID-19 cases across the Southwell Health System.
Those most vulnerable, like the senior citizens the healthcare system cares for, along with their frontline workers, will get the first vaccines.
“We don’t think we’ll get enough initially to give to everybody, and so that’s why we have the prioritization list,” explained Le.
They currently have one of the freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine.
“We are fortunate though, we already have one on-site and we have another freezer on the way,” said Le.
The vaccines that are on the way now are not for the general public.
“I don’t have a timeline on when we think it’ll be distributed to the general population. So, that’s why we’re requesting that everybody continue to wear a mask and socially distance,” said Le.
There have been just under 2,500 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths in Tift County, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health.
