South Georgia Athletes Sign NLI As Early Signing Period Begins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Early signing period for high school football players to officially ink the dotted line and take that next step opened Wednesday morning and South Georgia was well represented.
Westover
Cameron Bergeron, Duke - Three-star Cornerback, 55 tackles, 2 interceptions
Lee County
Chauncey Magwood, University of Kentucky - Has started every game of his four years at Lee County High School (56 straight), helping lead the Trojans to a 51-5 record and counting. Two-time state champion has led Lee County to the state semifinals three times in his last four seasons. Played wide receiver his first three seasons, switched to quarterback as a senior, and has guided his team to the state semifinals (to be played Dec. 18) and an 11-1 record in 2020. Three-star prospect who is one of the nation’s top-100 receivers by ESPN.
Caleb McDowell, University of South Carolina - Considered the 65th player in the state of Georgia, the 47th-best running back in the country, a 2019 Region Athlete of the Year, Rivals ranked him as the 70th-best player in the Peach State and the No. 13 all-purpose back in the country. In his time with Lee County, he’s totaled 14 touchdowns and 87 tackles
Lowndes
Leon Williams, Kent State - Named all-region as a senior and racked up over 100 career solo tackles in his varsity career.
Jalon Baker, Tennessee Tech - In the 2020 season, he had 64 total tackles in 2020 (37 solo, 27 assisted) and three interceptions. For his career, he had 153 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and six interceptions for 105 yards.
Dominique Marshall, Kennesaw State - In 10 games during the 2020 season, has caught 32 passes for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, all are team-highs.
Noah Williams, Concordia University of Ann Arbor -
Jacques Hunter, Vanderbilt - One of five Georgians headed to Vandy.
Thomas Davis, University of Miami - A consensus three-star prospect has 89 career tackles (59 solo) and 27.0 tackles for loss in three varsity seasons
TJ Quinn, Louisville - A three-star prospect.
Crisp County
Christopher Paul Jr, Arkansas - Rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, as a senior, made 91 total tackles in 11 games and added 20.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks
Sirad Bryant, Georgia Tech - Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, Two-way star is a three-year letterwinner, amassing 147 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions (one that was returned for a touchdown), three fumble recoveries (two that were returned for touchdowns) on defense and 1,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on offense over the course of his prep career
Nick Mercer, Georgia Southern - Ranked the No. 94 weakside defensive end in the country by 247Sports … Had 79 tackles, including 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two touchdowns as a senior
Preston Lavant, Pittsburgh - Has amassed more than 250 career tackles as a three-year starter for Crisp County…first-team All-Region 1-AAA…has posted 69 stops, six TFLs, an interception, and blocked punt as a senior in helping his team recently advance to the Georgia Class 3A semifinals.
Colquitt County
Xavier Williams, UNC Charlotte, - His one season with the Pack ended early after injuring his ACL. In six games, the future Niner completed 73-of-188 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns and added five rushing touchdowns.
Lemeke Brockington, University of Minnesota -106 receptions for over two thousand yards and 23 touchdowns.
2019 graduate Brian Merritt, transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast State to the University of Houston.
Pelham
Davion Rhodes, Georgia Southern - Named first-team all-state at defensive end and three-time all-region selection had 174 tackles, including 11 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles his final year with the Hornets.
Thomasville
Ricardo Johnson, Gardner Webb - Finished his three-year high school career with 131 catches for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns. A preseason Class 2A All-State selection by RecruitGeorgia.com. Caught 48 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 2020
