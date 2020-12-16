South Georgia Athletes Sign NLI As Early Signing Period Begins

Chauncey Magwood, University of Kentucky - Has started every game of his four years at Lee County High School (56 straight), helping lead the Trojans to a 51-5 record and counting. Two-time state champion has led Lee County to the state semifinals three times in his last four seasons. Played wide receiver his first three seasons, switched to quarterback as a senior, and has guided his team to the state semifinals (to be played Dec. 18) and an 11-1 record in 2020. Three-star prospect who is one of the nation’s top-100 receivers by ESPN.