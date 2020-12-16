Senator David Perdue makes campaign stop at Leesburg restaurant

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Senator David Perdue is looking for a big victory in his January runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Perdue continued his cross-state bus tour, meeting Southwest Georgia voters at his stop in Leesburg. He spoke to around two dozen supporters Wednesday afternoon at Riverfront 2 Bar-B-Q located on Highway 19.
The Republican Senator rolled in on a campaign bus as part of his “Win Georgia, Save America” bus tour.
Perdue is making 125 stops through the Peach State, hoping to win over the hearts of and votes of Georgians before the Jan. 5 election.
“The best revenge we have right now, if you’re upset about what might have happened in November, is get out and vote. No matter what happens, we gotta vote,” said Perdue.
Perdue was joined in Leesburg by State Representative Bill Yearta and Dougherty County Republican Party Chair Tracy Taylor.
In January, the Republican candidate and incumbent will face off against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.