Phoebe facilities prepare for coronavirus vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany believes it will start vaccinating employees for the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.
Phoebe’s facilities in Worth and Sumter counties are on the list to get the vaccine as well.
Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said all of their facilities, including those in Worth and Sumter counties, can distribute the highly anticipated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives.
“We’re ready to go right now,” said Steiner. “We’ve been given no guarantees with what we’ve ordered is arriving but we have reason to believe we’re going to get that 1,000 for Worth and 5,000 for Dougherty County and then just a day or two behind that, we believe we’ll get the same 2,000 thousand for Sumter.”
Steiner said their facilities in Albany, Worth and Sumter counties have the freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine that’s on the way now.
“And we’re ready to take vaccines at all facilities,” Steiner told WALB News 10.
He said all facilities are prepared with the right equipment and have practiced drills and protocols for when the vaccine is in their hands.
“But we’re gonna be requesting as much of the vaccine as we can,” said Steiner.
He said the first Pfizer order of vaccines will be given to their healthcare frontline workers and EMS.
“We can reorder. So as soon as we get these, we’ll put in orders for more,” explained Steiner.
Steiner believes about 50 to 80 percent of Phobe employees will take the vaccine.
“I had, I don’t know, six, seven, eight people say when are we getting them. I’m so excited about taking them. I wanna be first,” said Steiner.
Steiner said there are currently no COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Worth.
He said the critical access hospital can’t accept really sick people, like COVID-19 patients, but said they would be sent to Phoebe in Albany for care.
There are currently 70 COVID-19 positive patients within Phoebe’s Albany facilities and 11 at Phoebe Sumter.
“We’re excited and we’re gonna make history,” said Steiner.
Pheobe said it is still unsure of when its first order of vaccines will arrive, but hospital officials are hopeful it will be Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.