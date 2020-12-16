Moultrie-Colquitt Co. Humane Society hosts ‘Stuff the Van’ for supply donations

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society is hoping to “Stuff the Van” full of supplies this week and they need the community’s help to do it.
The humane society says filling an entire van with necessities will be a huge help in keeping cages clean, and animals’ bellies full.
“These are items we use on a daily basis that we need that we’re constantly using and having to rely on donations from the public or go buy them and spend shelter funds to buy these,” said Executive Director Drew Durham.
He said they put a spare van out front each day Tuesday through Friday this week, hoping to stuff it with anything they may need.
Over the course of the year, donations like dog and kitten food, cleaning supplies, or laundry detergent help tremendously.
Durham said overall, they have about 100 animals in the shelter, who they have to clean up after daily.
“It takes a lot of food to keep them fed, and then also a lot of cleaning supplies to keep the shelter clean. We’re cleaning their kennels on a daily basis, sometimes, multiple times a day depending on how dirty they get. Typically, we have to buy dog and cat food a couple of times a month. Typically, it’s a couple of $100 worth every time,” explained Durham.
This event will be going on until Friday, but you can always donate year-round.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.