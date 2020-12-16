Lee County sees high early voter turnout for runoff election

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County election officials said so far they have topped their November election numbers as early voting rolls into its third day.
Officials said around 12 percent of Lee County’s active registered voters had cast their ballot either by mail or in-person by the end of business Tuesday.
“It’s not normal for a runoff to have such a big turnout, but we’re having numbers higher than what we saw in the general election during advanced voting. So, we’re off to a great start. Looking forward to a really big turnout for this runoff,” said Director of Elections Veronica Johnson.
Johnson said they are having no issues with machines or printers.
She said some of the longer wait times recorded were about five minutes.
There have been some pop-up locations for early voting in Lee County, but from now until January, you can only vote at the Board of Elections and Registrations Office.
Early voting ends Jan. 1.
