Lee Co. fatal crash victim identified

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Coroner Hill Mackey has confirmed one death in a Lee County four-car crash.
It happened Wednesday in the 1300 block of U.S. 19 South, near Publix and Chic-fil-A around 6:30 p.m.
Mackey said 53-year-old Kevin Owens died in the wreck.
Officials told WALB that three others were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers said they have non-life-threatening injuries.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Troopers said in their initial investigation, it appears that Owens lost control of his vehicle in the turn lane. GSP did note that the roads were wet as they continue their investigation.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
