Federal judge rejects Georgia election lawsuit

“The cancelations were completed during routine list maintenance last year as required by state and federal law. The secretary of state’s office made public the list of people subject to cancelation two months in advance. News outlets reviewing it found that the people on it had moved years ago,” Raffensperger’s office said in a release. “Before cancelation, each person was sent a letter instructing them to complete an attached postage-paid postcard if they wanted to stay registered to vote. They had also ignored a similar letter four years earlier when their registration became inactive, although voting once in that time would have returned them to active status and prevented cancelation. In the lawsuit, the groups relied on conclusions from an itinerant journalist who cross-referenced the list of cancelations with commercial lists used by large mailers for address correction, a process known to produce a large number of errors due to common names.”