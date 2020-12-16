DCSS to delay January return to school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will push back its January return to school by a week, according to the school district.
Based on a recommendation from Superintendent Kenneth Dyer, students will return on Jan. 11. Students were originally slated to come back on Jan. 5. School district employees will start the year working remotely on Jan. 4 and will return in-person on Jan. 7.
“Typically, the community has experienced upticks immediately after holidays,” the district said in a release. “These changes are designed to provide additional time to identify possible symptoms by those returning to work and in-person instruction. As always, parents will have the option to keep their students in a virtual learning environment if they wish.”
Dyer said from the start, the school system’s decisions have been conditions-based.
“As conditions have continued to trend in the wrong direction, I feel it’s appropriate to amend the instructional calendar to allow for more time between the holiday period and the restart of school in January,” the superintendent said.
Dyer said if conditions worsen, the district could switch to a virtual-only model.
“If plans change, we will provide as much notice as possible,” he said. “Because we understand that decisions about our instructional models impact families throughout Dougherty County.”
