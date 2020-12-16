1 in custody, 1 sought in 2018 Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is in custody and another is wanted in connection to a 2018 Albany homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Maurice Shorter, 21, is in custody on a felony murder warrant in connection to the shooting death of Dominic Hunt, 25.
Tyshon Jones aka “Ty” is wanted for felony murder.
Hunt was found shot to death in the 2100 block of Dervan Street in August 2018.
WALB has reached out for copies of photos of both men. Anyone with any information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an Albany Police Department investigator at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
