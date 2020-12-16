Chilly and raw into early Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Moderate to heavy rain moved out earlier leaving shows around into early evening. Overnight remaining damp with patchy drizzle and chilly lows upper 30s low 40s. Gradual clearing tomorrow brings sunshine back but it’ll be a chilly day with highs only upper 40s around 50s.
Colder low 30s return Friday and Saturday mornings while highs slowly rise from the mid 50s to upper 50s. Milder 60s and isolated showers Sunday into Monday. Drier and mild into midweek as highs hold low-mid 60s with lows in the 40s.
Forecast models are showing the next round of rain Christmas Eve followed by much colder air Christmas Day.
