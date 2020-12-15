Valdosta man arrested for 3 armed robberies

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - During the first ten days of December, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to three separate armed robberies of three different restaurants.
The first happened at Firehouse Subs, 2525 North Ashley Street. The second happened at Cup Works, 3960 Macey Drive and the third one occurred at Pizza Quick, 4165 Bemiss Road.
Police were able to determine that the three were connected, according to VPD.
On Dec. 11, detectives arrested Carlos Mosley, 42, at his home without incident, charging him with three counts of felony armed robbery and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Mosely was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending against Mosely, according to VPD.
“Our detectives did an outstanding job going through every small detail of these cases, to put the pieces together. Their hard work and determination to solve these crimes, resulted in a dangerous person being apprehended,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
