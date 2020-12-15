Take a Christmas Card Cruise in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is bringing some holiday cheer to the community with its Christmas Card Cruise.
As you drive down Freedom Park in Valdosta, you’ll find Christmas postcards. Different organizations and businesses drew them and sent them in.
Jessica Catlett with VLPRA said there were 22 submissions.
VLPRA provided the supplies.
Catlett said the creations blew them away.
“The point of the cruise is really just to bring the holiday spirit to the community, to have something for people to come and enjoy, it’s been a really rough year for a lot of people. So we just wanted to put something out there that would make people happy, and it certainly has done that,” said Catlett.
It’s also a friendly competition.
A photo album was created on VLPRA’s Facebook page where people can like their favorite card.
The card with the most likes will win and be announced next week.
Catlett said they plan to bring the Christmas Card Cruise back next year, but hopefully bigger and with even more participants.
Their goal is to fill up the entire park with cards.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.