South Ga. Medical Center prepares for vaccine arrival, distribution

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is ready to receive COVID-19 vaccines. According to Ronnie Dean, the hospital’s CEO, they should arrive sometime between Wednesday and Friday.
Dean said he’s excited to receive the vaccine and that it’s important that he and other healthcare workers set an example.
“I think I am setting an example, I think we all should be setting an example. We’ve been leading the fight against this. I guess the reason I’m stepping up first is because I want to be with my team to be the first to get it. I don’t want them to be the first and be by themselves. So, I’m really joining them in being the first,” said Dean.
It is a historic moment for the nation and one of the largest undertakings for the healthcare system.
“I’m excited about it personally, I mean, everyone has got to make their own opinion up about the safety or whether or not it’s right for them. And there’s some that don’t need to take it because of their health status, but for me, I read the signs, I listened to others speak about it,” said Dean.
Dean said he feels very confident in the vaccine’s background.
“But for me, it’s the responsible thing to do for me. I’m very confident in the vaccine. I think it holds more promise than being at risk of catching COVID-19. We all know or we know someone or we’ve heard of someone that has suffered from COVID-19,” said Dean.
SGMC will immediately begin the vaccination process once it arrives.
Workers will start administering it to those in areas with the highest exposure, then they will work through the system, depending on how many doses they get.
Employees will receive it for free and it’s not mandatory.
Dean said SGMC requested 2,900 doses because they have about 2,700 hundred employees.
This first shipment is only for the first round of doses. Another one will be expected in about 21 days for the second dose.
Dean said the hospital is prepared with the cold storage required for the vaccine.
Those who receive it will also be monitored for 15 minutes afterward for any side effects. There will also be a 24/7 hotline available if anyone starts to experience any symptoms.
During this first shipment, healthcare workers, seniors and long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine.
