Moultrie to bring community out for last Christmas shopping event of the season

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Moultrie is bringing the community out for last-minute shopping gifts this season.
The city has one final event for the Christmas season.
As the merchants and the city have come together multiple times this year to rethink certain events, they came up with one last outing for the community to be involved in this year.
“Sip and Shop is the last event that they’ll be having before the end of the year. Many of our retailers will be open late Friday night,” said Amy Johnson, director of economic development for the city.
While keeping precautions in place, you can still go to participating shops to get your last minute Christmas gifts until 8 p.m.
While you’re around downtown Moultrie, you can take pictures with the character cutouts, sit in Santa’s sleigh on The Square, and engage in the scavenger hunt to find the bulb that doesn’t quite look like the rest in the Canopy of Lights.
Restaurants will also hand out something special for the first 600 customers.
“If you go in and order a tea with your meal, or if you get a beer or wine, you will receive a frosted cup with a drawing of the courthouse on it by Amber Bloodworth,” said Johnson.
If you decide to drink your beer or wine outside, it must be in one of these frosted cups.
Johnson said the city is thankful for all the community has done to support local businesses this season, and through an unprecedented year.
“I really think our merchants have pulled together and are united more and are really appreciative to the customers. Without that support, they wouldn’t be here, so we really thank them,” said Johnson.
