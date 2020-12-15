Jupiter and Saturn near for great conjunction on Dec. 21

“Depending on the timing, you may not see it it might be during the day,” she said. “What’s very nice about this one is that we are seeing it in opposition of the sun so we are on one side of the sun and Jupiter and Saturn are on the other. That’s going to make them much brighter in our night sky. So, couple with the timing and the position in the solar system, it’s going to be very impressive and this particular type of display has not been seen since Galileo was viewing Jupiter and Saturn in the first telescopes over 400 years ago.”