Gov. Kemp, Dr. Toomey in Savannah Tuesday as COVID-19 vaccinations begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey traveled to Savannah on Tuesday.
The pair visited the Chatham County Health Department as the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the state and the administration of shots is beginning.
Four shots were administered at the news conference. A representative from the Chatham County Health Department, Memorial Health, Candler and St. Joseph’s each received the first dose of the vaccine.
