Cool and wet Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Across SGA overcast and dry until after midnight. Isolated showers move in before sunrise becoming widespread midmorning into the afternoon. As an area of low pressure pulls a cold front rain ends and colder air returns. Drier through the evening with gradually clearing early Thursday. Sunshine returns with little warmth as highs top the low 50s. The week ends with lows at and slightly below freezing lows 30s Friday morning. The chilly air relaxes as the weekend gets underway.