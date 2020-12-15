Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting toys for Christmas

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas time is here, and Morgan is all decked out in holiday cheer.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is no exception.
They are collecting toys for children in the community who might not get any otherwise.
Sheriff Josh Hilton said his office has already helped bring joy to one family.
“About a week ago, we gave some away that would be gone out of town and there were very thankful. There’s so much against police right now, you know, in different cities all over the United States. Luckily, we have been fortunate down here. It’s pretty peaceful, we get along with everybody, and we have a good working relationship with the people,” said Hilton.
Hilton said the sheriff’s office is still accepting donations.
They will make their final deliveries around Christmas Eve.
