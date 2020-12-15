Calhoun Co. sheriff talks recent contraband arrests

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - This past Thursday into Friday morning, Sheriff Josh Hilton said three people were arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into Calhoun State Prison.
Hilton said his office has caught about 33-34 people trying to deliver contraband in the past few months.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office uses a variety of techniques to catch contraband suspects, like using infrared cameras or patrolling around the prison at all times of the day.
The sheriff said most suspects throw packages over the back fence, then hide in the nearby woods.
Hilton said these deliveries to the prison have the potential to destroy lives.
“I have seen people make $10,000 plus on a drop. And it’s not worth it. I have seen guys, 20-years-old, with their whole lives ahead of them, to ruin their lives for something stupid. It makes no sense when you have no criminal history, and you start out like this. It ruins your life,” said Hilton.
Early Evans, Meteze Dennis and Leon Berry were charged for possession of marijuana with intent, crossing guard lines, giving an inmate a prohibited item and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Dennis and Berry bonded out. Evans is still in the Calhoun County Jail.
