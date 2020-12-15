Avoiding Christmas tree fires ahead of the holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With only days left until Christmas, most people already have their Christmas tree up and decorated.
Fire officials warn when picking a tree to choose one that’s fresh and does not have needles falling off. Officials say once you get the tree home, make sure it has water and is placed at least three feet away from any heat source.
Lastly, make sure lights are labeled for Christmas tree use so they will not overheat. Columbus Fire Marshal Kevin Lott says tree fires can be very dangerous.
“It can be a total loss, sure, absolutely,” said Lott. “When a Christmas tree catches on fire, there’s really no way of stopping it. You can be right there with a fire extinguisher, you’re looking at a total loss, if not only in that room, but in the entire house.”
More than one of every four home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. If your tree catches fire, it can be engulfed in seconds. So, immediately call 911 and get to a safe pace.
