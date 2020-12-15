3 arrested in shooting of Sumter Co. man

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant announced on Tuesday that on Monday, deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three people in connection to a shooting on Dec. 11 in Desoto.
The man was shot near Mitchell Street in the lower extremities, was airlifted to another location and has since been released from the hospital.
The individuals arrested are:
- Jordan Kirir Roberts, 19, of Desoto, is charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Braylon Malik Roberts, 18, of Americus, is being charged with felony aggravated assault.
- Damarrious Donwaun Williams, 18, of Columbus, is being charged with felony aggravated assault.
All three suspects are currently being held at the Sumter County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are still searching for additional suspects in the case.
More information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.