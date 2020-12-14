Wireless monitoring system improves labor experience at SGMC

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center is improving the labor experience for expecting mothers.
They just added a wireless monitoring system that lets moms move around safely and with ease.
“Anything that we can do to comfort the patient without medication is a plus. So, just having the wireless fetal monitor on so they don’t have the strap, which is very uncomfortable. We’re constantly having to go in and adjust the monitor every time they have a position change. With the wireless, they can change positions often and doesn’t affect the monitor,” said Debbie Smith, nurse manager for labor and delivery.
Smith says it helps track the baby’s and mother’s heart rate and contractions.
The patch is placed on the mother’s abdomen.
This cord and belt free solution helps patients move freely during the birth experience.
The technology can also be worn in the shower and bath.
Smith said being able to move around during labor is very important.
“It’s important for our patients to get up and walk around. It helps with back pain and decreases the sensitivity and pain and they’re just in more control. The patient is in more control and we have a lot of patients that don’t want to be on the monitor but it’s important to monitor the baby. So, by having this monitor, they can feel like they’re not on a monitor.”
This new system helps decrease discomfort.
Smith said they used it for the first time last week on a patient and it worked perfectly.
“The first patient was really excited and gladly volunteered for us to put it on her. She said not having the straps on was definitely a plus and had no complaints. We were able to trace everything we needed to,” said Smith.
South Georgia Medical Center delivers between 2,100-2,200 hundred babies a year.
