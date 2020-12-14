VPD brings drug charges after domestic dispute call

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Late Sunday morning, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a gun, in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue, according to police.
Officers saw Abreon Hunt run out of the house, and then run back into the home. Police said they caught him and found a handgun in the area.
Marijuana, cocaine and tools commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics were also found in the same room, according to VPD.
The marijuana weighed approximately 570.31 grams with a street value of approximately $11,406. The street value of the cocaine was approximately $54. Hunt was also found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to VPD.
Hunt was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following felony charges: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
“We are extremely proud of our officers for preventing these drugs from reaching the streets of Valdosta,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
