Valdosta gunfire leads to arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In the pre-dawn hours of Dec. 12, Valdosta police officers responded to Park Chase Apartments, on Old Statenville Road, after getting 911 calls about a man shooting a gun in the air.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located evidence that a gun had been discharged. While searching for the offender, later identified as Antonio Johnson, Jr., officers received information that Johnson had left in a vehicle that was being driven by Ikea Golden.
Officers spotted the vehicle pulling back into the apartment complex, so they conducted a traffic stop, and found a handgun in the vehicle. The gun was reported stolen in out of Jacksonville, Fla.
After Johnson was detained, officers found marijuana in his pocket, and he attempted to run from officers but was quickly apprehended, according to police.
Johnson was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges: felony theft by receiving stolen property, along with several misdemeanor charges: reckless conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Ikea Golden was also taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
“We are thankful for the citizens who came forward with information on this case. Because of their assistance, our officers were able to locate the offenders and take them into custody quickly,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
