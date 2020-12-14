Update: Man identified in Dawson deadly crash

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man who died in a Dawson incident has been identified, according to James Hamby, Terrell County coroner.
Courtney Bell, 33, died from blunt force trauma after he was ejected from his car, Hamby said.
Dawson Police Chief Willie Thornton said an investigation was underway into Bell’s death after his body was found Monday morning.
Dawson police got a call about the incident near Elm and Lee streets.
Officers found the body near a fence, close to the 2005 Honda Accord.
