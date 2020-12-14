Tifton enacts city-wide mask mandate

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton City Council has passed a city-wide mask mandate.
The city passed the mandate at a called meeting Monday night.
City officials discussed the mandate, along with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Mayor Julie Smith was divided on enforcing the mask mandate and wondered how police could enforce it and how it could be enforced in areas where city and county lines blurred. Smith also said she wanted more guidance from Tift County and regional leaders about a mask mandate.
Officials with Tift Regional Medical Center also attended the meeting and said they expect COVID-19 numbers to rise, and that wearing a mask and social distancing is key to slowing the spread.
Officials said the mandate is in addition to the mask mandate currently in effect at city buildings.
WALB has reached out to city officials to learn more about the mandate.
