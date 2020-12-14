Thomasville peer recovery center to hand out blankets to homeless

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Pines Community Service Board is making sure those that are homeless stay warm this winter.
The Peer Recovery Center in Thomasville will host “Operation Gotcha Covered.”
They’re gathering new blankets to pass out next Wednesday.
Last year, they provided children with clothing.
Peer Recovery Specialists Dan Bailey and Charles Hines say helping the homeless population is a way to continue their outreach and serve the under-served population.
”40% of homeless individuals struggle with the mental health of substance use disorders,” said Bailey.
“If we can help one person from being sick, or dying out there from that cold, that’s what we want to do. We’re a community service center, and that’s what we’re going to do, try to serve the community,” said Hines.
You can drop off blankets at the recovery center behind the Hampton Inn at 2004 Georgia Highway 122.
They will accept blankets through Monday, Dec. 21.
