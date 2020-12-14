SRTC holds orientation for new nursing students

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Students and faculty are excited to introduce their largest Associate of Science nursing program class yet.
Southern Regional Technical College hosted an orientation for the aspiring nurses on Monday.
The orientation allows about 70 new nursing students to hear from their instructors and from hospitals in the area.
The technical college held the orientation for its largest class ever admitted to their associate of science nursing program.
Hospitals meet the students and spoke with them about their facilities and scholarship opportunities.
Program Instructor Jared Swift said he introduced a new and easier form of introduction for the student this year.
“We utilized a text to speech software that allows us to play it for the students so they can listen to the audio and read the words,” said Swift.
Swift said this makes things much simpler for the student and teacher, so they won’t have to read out the entire handbook.
Program Chair Tammy Bryant said this orientation was important and exciting for students and the school.
Molding more students into nurses is more important now than ever.
“The pandemic is doing nothing but increasing our needs for nurses across the state. We know that in the rural areas, it’s harder to maintain that, it’s harder oftentimes to get people to want to move to this area,” said Bryant.
She said the diverse environment of learning they can offer each of their students is essential.
