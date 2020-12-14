Perdue makes campaign stop in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sporting his “I voted” sticker, Sen. David Perdue stopped in the Good Life City to encourage South Georgians to take advantage of early voting.
His first cousin, and former governor for the Peach State, Sonny Perdue, joined him.
They flew into Eagles of America/Southwest Georgia Regional Airport as part of the senator’s “Win Georgia, Save America” tour.
Senator Perdue said as he’s visited with Georgians, they’ve expressed concerns about the integrity of the run-off election.
“Well, people are very concerned about the November election. And they have every right to be. The president has requested a signature audit. We have requested a signature audit. And that’s the only way we can get to the bottom of this. But what I am focused on right now is Jan. 5. We have got to get our vote out, and if we do that, we will win this thing,” he said.
Sonny Perdue was also complimentary of President Donald Trump’s efforts.
“I just think it’s really unfortunate in the November, where the policies that President Trump and his spouse believe are right down the line with what Georgian’s believe. But because he’s from New York, and he doesn’t talk like us, and because he has a different personality and temperament, many people voted against him for personality, not for policy. And that’s a sad thing because policy is what drives the progress of America,” the former governor said.
