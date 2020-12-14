Midweek brings widespread rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds and rain gave way to a breezy and mostly sunny afternoon. Tonight clouds return as lows drop into the low 40s. Clouds thicken tomorrow but rain holds off until late evening into Wednesday as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Look for widespread rain Wednesday then drying out Thursday and slightly cooler.
Seasonably cool and dry the rest of the week into the weekend. Next cold front moves in with isolated showers Sunday then drying as the holiday week gets underway.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.