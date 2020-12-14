‘He’s always just been that father figure for me’: Hudgins retires from DOCO Commission after 28 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After 28 years of service, Dougherty County Commissioner Lamar Hudgins retired from his commission chair.
“When I first came in as chairman, I thought I was going to lower taxes, increase services, and save the world. And I realized pretty quickly how much I didn’t know. I realized I didn’t know what I didn’t know. And I learned more through osmosis from watching Lamar,” said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman.
“He’s always just been that father figure for me. Even in times of challenge, you would always send me a kind word and I just thank you for being that commissioner and friend to me and my family,” said Victor Edwards, county commissioner for District 2.
During his 28 years of county service, Hudgins represented District One, helping to improve people’s lives across the county.
“When I first got on the commission, I was challenged with EMS. The residents in the far west Dougherty were being served with an EMS station at Phoebe. So because of SPLOST, we were able to build the EMS station on Westover,” said Hudgins.
His wife, Wanda Hudgins, said he answered the call to serves as a young man with little political experience.
“But, he heard that call because he was more fearful of not doing what he was called to do than he was of our inexperience. So, I just really challenge you young people, to stand up and answer the call to public service. Because it is an honor to take that position,” she said.
Commissioner Hudgins has served his community in many capacities.
He served as an Albany City Commissioner for more than two years, and former Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed him to the Public Defender Supervisory Panel for the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit.
He’s also a former member of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, and served on the retirement fund committee for 27 years.
Despite his political retirement, Hudgins said he’s not done yet.
“I’m in the Albany Rotary Club. We have a lot of things going, like deer hunting for handicapped people. I am in church at Gillionville Baptist, and there are a lot of things to do there, so I will be busy. I will not be sitting around, I promise,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.