Police, GSP investigating man found dead in Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Police Chief Willie Thornton said an investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning.
Dawson police received a call about the incident near Elm and Lee streets.
Officers arrived and found the body near a fence, close to a 2005 Honda Accord.
“The call came around 7:40 this morning, and both the car and the driver were up against the fence,” Thornton said. “The car was registered to the victim.”
The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the incident and the body is being transported to the state crime lab. The chief said the man may have had a traffic accident.
