Game of the Week: Cedar Grove @ Crisp County

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - In Cordele, Crisp County faces their biggest game of the year for a couple of reasons.
One, they don’t want to be watching the championship game from home, so a win is a must.
And two, the Cougars have unfinished business to take care of.
In this week’s Game of the Week, a history-making season is on the line.
Almost a year to the day the Cougars were in Atlanta playing for the program’s first-ever state title.
But Cedar Grove ended their run by handing them a 21-14 loss.
Friday night a chance to punch their ticket to the semi-finals and get one step closer to clinching the program’s second finals appearance.
The defense has been playing lights out all season, allowing the fewest points per game since 1980.
The offense has shown it can be just as electric with running back Marquise Palmer and wideout Sirad Bryant dismantling the defense en route to the endzone.
Head Coach Brad Harber knows this can easily turn into an emotional night, but he said the team needs to keep their eye on the ball and play a clean game to win.
”Now we have the opportunity to right that wrong and not only that, we get one more time to play in The Cougar Den and this will be the last time the seniors get to play in The Den. Selfishly I told the guys that I’m ready to spend about two and a half more weeks with them. So for us to have the opportunity to all be together as a coaching staff and a team to keep this thing going for a couple more weeks and come out victorious would be awesome,” said Harber.
The Cougars and Saints square off Friday night at 7:30.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.