Game of the Week: Cedar Grove @ Crisp County

”Now we have the opportunity to right that wrong and not only that, we get one more time to play in The Cougar Den and this will be the last time the seniors get to play in The Den. Selfishly I told the guys that I’m ready to spend about two and a half more weeks with them. So for us to have the opportunity to all be together as a coaching staff and a team to keep this thing going for a couple more weeks and come out victorious would be awesome,” said Harber.