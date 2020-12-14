Dougherty Co. election supervisor talks first day of early voting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the last county commission meeting of the 2020 year, Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson presented an update on how early voting is going so far.
Nickerson said early voting was going smoothly, despite the long lines seen coming from Albany Civic Center, which is where early voting will take place.
Nickerson said the center costs $35,000 to rent through the end of December.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said Republican voters are concerned since Jon Ossoff, a candidate in one of two dual runoffs, is scheduled to host a rally in the parking lot of the Civic Center Thursday.
“These folks have reportedly spoken with the secretary of state’s general council office. So, I am just laying that information out there. I am not commenting one way or the other,” Cohilas said.
Legally, no person can campaign within 150 feet of a voting site in Georgia, which is under code 21-2-414.
Nickerson said the rally does not violate any election laws, since it is going to be held at least 150 feet from the outer edge of the Civic Center.
“It’s going to be in the back parking lot, behind the Civic Center. And it’s outside of the 150 feet,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson went on to say that public works has already marked off the area for the rally.
The last day to vote early and in-person for the Jan. 5 runoff election in Dougherty County is Dec. 31.
Voting will not take place on Jan. 1 because of the holiday.
