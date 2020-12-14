Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Casey Soliday of the Irwin County Indians.
Defending state champion, Irwin County, is in the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive season after a 14-0 victory over Wilcox County.
Giving Irwin its third shutout on the year.
At the time, the Indians were allowing just 10.9 points per game, fourth-best in the classification.
Irwin held Wilcox to -22 rushing yards.
Kam Ward, rushed for 133 yards, scoring just before halftime, and Cody Soliday ran for a 1-yard touchdown with just over five minutes left in the game.
For Head Coach Casey Soliday’s team, the defense has been the cornerstone.
”Our defense just keep doing what they’re doing, they played lights out. A bunch of credit to our defense, to hold Wilcox to zero points is really big. Offensively we had things there, we just kept getting in our way with penalties and missed assignments and things like that and we finally straightened it out on a couple of drives and we looked a lot better,” said Soliday.
The Indians will travel to Commerce to take on the Tigers Friday night.
