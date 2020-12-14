Albany hit and run incident under investigation, driver wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car that ended up through an Albany apartment and the driver running from the accident scene is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened Sunday in the 2000 block of South Madison Street.
Police responded and saw a man carrying a small child out of the home, according to an APD incident report.
A White Ford Explorer was overturned inside the apartment.
The report states the child’s mother told police that she was in her daughter’s bedroom when the vehicle went through the wall. The mother also told police that the car and several cinder blocks hit her and her daughter.
The mother said a man got out of the car, asked if they were OK and then ran east on Emily Avenue, according to the report.
The two were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Police eventually tracked down the owner of the car and were told it was given to a family member.
That family member told police he let a friend, later identified as Greg Kyle Peterson, Jr., 31, borrow the car.
Police issued several warrants for Peterson, including hit and run, failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI and failure to report an accident, the incident report states.
Police said they believe Peterson is still in the Albany area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
