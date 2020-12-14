Alapaha Judicial Circuit D.A. announces 20 sentences handed down

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Over the last several weeks, 20 people have been sentenced to prison for a combined total of more than 100 years, according to a press release from Dick Perryman, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Below is a list of sentences handed down according to the release:
- Detravion Durden, 23, Cook County: Durden pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, violation of the criminal street gang statute, burglary, theft by taking and three other felony charges. Durden’s guilty plea covered several incidents from 2018. Durden pleaded guilty to being a part of the Bloods street gang. The sentence for Durden was 25 years with the first eight years to be served in prison. Probation for Durden includes banishment from the counties of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier for the entire sentence. Durden’s probation also includes restitution, a curfew, a ban from being around other gang members and a large fine.
- Jeremy Ryan Vickers, 40, Berrien County: Vickers was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violating his probation. Vickers is on probation for burglary, theft and drug charges. The probation violation was based on new drug charges Vickers was arrested for in Berrien County.
- Mylik Turner, 24, Cook County: Turner pleaded guilty to kidnapping and aggravated assault for an incident that occurred in 2016. Turner has been locked up for the last four years. Turner was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by a lifetime on probation. Probation for Turner includes banishment from the counties of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier for the rest of his life. Probation also includes a curfew and community service work.
- Deondrix Magby, 32, Lanier County: Magby pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting incident occurred in 2020. Magby received a sentence of 30 years, with the first 12 years to be served in prison. Probation for Magby includes banishment from the counties of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier for the entire sentence. Magby’s probation also includes anger management classes, a curfew, a fine and restitution.
- Marvin Cager Vickers, 46, Berrien County: Vickers was sentenced to 12 years in prison for violating probation. Vickers is on probation for theft, serious injury by vehicle and burglary. Vickers violated his probation with new arrests for aggravated battery and drug charges. Vickers is also banished from the five counties of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
- Lorenzo Jennings, 22, Berrien County: Jennings was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation. After completing the five years, Jennings must do an additional nine months in a Georgia Department of Corrections rehabilitation unit. Jennings is on probation for multiple thefts and burglaries. The court found that Jennings violated his probation after being arrested for more than a dozen car break-ins in Nashville.
- Preston Westberry, 31, Clinch County: Westberry had his probation revoked in full to be sent to prison. Westberry is on probation for theft charges and recently was arrested on new charges including fleeing from law enforcement, theft and damaging government property. The court found Westberry had violated his probation and he was sent to prison for the two years left on his probation. Further, Westberry will be banished from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit if he paroles out of prison.
- Dale Boykin, 40, Lanier County: Boykin was sentenced to seven years in prison for violating his probation. Boykin is on probation for several charges including aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, terroristic threat and other crimes. Boykin was found by the court to have violated his probation due to new drug charges out of Lowndes County.
- Donald Roshan Andrews, 24, Berrien County: Andrews was sentenced to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. Andrews is on probation for burglary. Andrews was found to have violated his probation due to new drug charges he was arrested for in Berrien County.
- Richard Waychoff, 30, Lanier County: Waychoff was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation. Following a hearing, the court found that Waychoff had violated his probation after being arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Lowndes County. Waychoff is on probation for burglary.
- Michael Jason Lee, 38, Cook County: Lee was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating his probation. Lee is on probation for aggravated assault. The court found that Lee violated his probation with a new arrest for aggravated assault in Lanier County.
- James Shivers, Jr., 32, Cook County: Shivers is on probation for various charges including forgery, drug possession and theft. The court found that Shivers had violated his probation based on new drug charges out of Lowndes County. Shivers was sentenced to two years in prison. Shivers will be banished from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit upon release from prison.
- Christian Calhoun, 27, Lanier County: Calhoun was found by the court to have violated the terms of his probation and sentenced him to three years in prison. The violations arose from new drug charges in Lanier County. Calhoun is on probation for criminal possession of a firearm with the serial number removed.
- Michael Soyke, 34, Cook County: Soyke was sentenced to three years in prison for violating his probation. Soyke is on probation for burglary. The court found Soyke violated his probation following his plea of guilty to theft and fraud charges in Thomas County.
- Ned Clark, 55, Clinch County: Clark was sentenced to three years in prison for violating his probation. Clark is on probation for failure to register as a sex offender. Clark was found by the court to have violated his probation.
- Nathaniel Gray, 31, Lanier County: Gray was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation. Gray was found to have violated his probation based in part on new drug charges out of Cook County. Gray is on probation for criminal damage to property.
- Eric Tyler Huff, 27, Atkinson County: Huff was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation. Huff is on probation for aggravated assault. Huff, through his own actions, failed to complete substance abuse treatment while with the Department of Corrections and was therefore sentenced to prison.
- Joshua Wayne Stanford, 35, Berrien County: Stanford had his probation revoked in full to 2023 for violations of probation. Stanford is on probation for drug charges and was recently arrested for new drug charges in Berrien County.
- Zachary McIntosh, 49, Cook County: McIntosh had his probation revoked until 2023. He is on probation for executing fictitious checks. McIntosh was found to have violated multiple portions of his probation including a new arrest in Lowndes County.
- Louis Camon III, 35, Cook County: Camon was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation. Camon is on probation for identity fraud. Camon was recently arrested for a gun charge in Berrien County.
According to Perryman’s press release, individuals put on probation in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit must sign a search clause allowing law enforcement or probation officers to search them at any time. Anyone who had their probation revoked for getting new charges will also face those additional charges in court. The revoking of probation does not resolve the new charges for which they were arrested.
“I am proud that these people are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years in prison to pay for what they have done. The Alapaha Judicial Circuit is safer with these individuals off our streets and banished from the area. The various law enforcement agencies of this circuit do an excellent job and their work enabled us to send these people to prison. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend Chief ADA Rebekah Ditto, ADA’s Jennifer Smith, Allen Lawson, Annika Register, Jason Cain and Byron Watson for all their efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our citizens. Even during these trying times of COVID-19, my office continues to take dangerous criminals off the street with the aid of law enforcement.” said Perryman.
