Two companies bring thousands of jobs and multi-million investments to Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -An Idaho-based food company is making a $15 million investment in Sumter County, planting roots in South Georgia that promise to bring more jobs.
BandD is a food processing and distributing company.
The company is looking to make this their regional Southeastern headquarters, according to Sumter County officials.
Leaders with the Sumter County Development Authority said what landed the company was the available building on Old Andersonville Road, the workforce opportunities, and mainly the hospitality provided by the City of Americus and Sumter County leaders.
“Wow nobody has ever really sort of treated them this way and that Sumter County, City of Americus was exactly and everything where they wanted to be located,” Executive Director Rust Warner said.
Right now, the company is getting the building ready with retrofitting and engineering.
As soon as that work is done then the company will start hiring.
The company should create over a hundred new jobs.
Warner believes employees will start work there sometime this spring.
Another company is promising hope as they bring a thousand new jobs to Sumter County over the next year.
A new call center is moving into a building that formerly housed a call center that moved to Downtown Americus.
County leaders said the empty building on Industrial Drive was a prime location for the new call center.
“Best thing about it is that about, I’d say, maybe 300-350 of those jobs will actually be in-house and then the rest of them and everything will be like a work at home type base. They do have plans on growing,” said Warner.
He said the company is also looking for regional workers outside of Sumter County.
Warner believes the opportunity and workforce that local colleges provide is what landed the call center in Sumter County.
There’s already a crew in training now.
Warner said the next crew will start training in the coming weeks.
You can click here to find out more details about the job opportunities at both companies.
