‘I’ve lost everything’: Rewards offered in October Americus house fire

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -More than a month after a Sumter County couple lost several of their pets in a house fire, they are still hunting for answers on how the fire started.
Six weeks later, the Duke family is still in shock after their family home of two years caught fire as they were sound asleep in bed.
“I’ve lost everything,” said homeowner, Stacey Duke.
She and her husband, Bobby, owns the house that went up in frames.
Half their home went up in flames and the other half was damaged by just smoke and heat alone.
Stacey said parts of the home got so hot that it melted precious family photos off the walls and smoke damaged all of the married couple’s clothes.
Stacey said a jacket she used to enjoy wearing shrunk from the heat.
A few keepsakes were found among the broken glass and ashes including a framed cross that has special meaning in Stacey’s heart.
“I’ve been looking for it for the last five weeks and I finally found it.”
Time has not healed all wounds for this couple after they lost their Jack Russell rescue pup, Chloe, and two cats on that horrific night.
“She (Chloe) didn’t make it out and that’s the hardest part that I’m having to deal with as well as the fact not knowing how it started,” said Duke.
Investigators told us wiring issues have been ruled out as the cause.
They are open to any other possibles at this point including arson.
Sgt. Chad Ciani with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said it’s uncommon in this area for arson.
He told us they have no suspects but have interviewed several people.
Now they are looking for new leads and help from the public on what happened in the early morning hours of October 29.
Sgt. Ciani said he’s looking for people to come forward with what they saw, what they heard.
As agencies continue to investigate the fire that they believe started on the front porch, Stacy and her husband are convinced the fire was set intentionally.
“And I don’t know why someone would do that,” expressed Duke.
The Duke’s insurance company is offering up to a thousand dollar reward to anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
They told us the Georgia Arson Control is doing something similar but up to $10,000.
The Duke couple told us they are living in a nearby camper for the time being.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Fire Department, and Americus Fire Department along with other agencies are looking into this case, said Sgt. Ciani.
If you have information on the case, you can contact him at (229) 815-6721.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.