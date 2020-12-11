Woman’s Club donates books to AMA library

One of the reasons that visitors are able to view Albany Museum of Art exhibitions and visit the family activities area with free admission is the generous support of AMA members. The museum is in the final days of its #FallinLoveWithArt membership drive. Members get great benefits, including discounts on classes and camps, and they can schedule private tours of AMA exhibitions on Mondays. You can get information on how to become a member and help create a stronger community through art at www.albanymuseum.com/join.